Woman burns 8 year old child for stealing avocado

By Abubaker Kirunda

A 32-year old woman has been arrested by police in Namayingo District for burning her 8 year old daughter for allegedly stealing an avocado worth Shs100.

The Busoga east police spokesperson James Mubi has identified the suspect as Thareza Awino a resident of Sono East village in Buyinja sub-county.

He says the suspect tied dry banana leaves on the child and set them on fire after she found an avocado she had left in the house missing.

Mubi says the child was only rescued by neighbors and taken to a nearby health center for treatment.

He said police are investigating the matter to come up with proper charges against the suspect including child abuse.