Woman arrested over own kidnap

By Juliet Nalwooga

A woman identified as Esther Nantege who kidnapped herself after camping at Pastor Robert Kayanja’s church for weeks has been arrested.

According to the police spokesperson Fred Enanga, a case file against Nantenge a resident of Nateete who asked for shs 600,000 as ransom from her relatives has since been opened up.

Enanga says Nantenge who claimed that she had been kidnaped by three women confessed that she wanted the money as startup capital for a business.

She is to be charged with demanding money by false pretense among other offences.

It from this that Enanga has questioned members of the general public to desist from such acts to get money warning that they shall be arrested and charge in court.