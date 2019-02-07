Woman arrested for stealing from Lodge

Police in Bugiri are holding a 30-year old man for allegedly stealing bedding items from a Lodge.

The suspect Maureen Naigaga is said to have stolen two mattresses and blankets from a Lodge in Mbiko Trading center in Njeru Municipality and went hiding in Katawo zone in Bugiri Municipality.

The Katawo LC1 Chairman Musa Bazibu said the suspect was reported by the neighbors of her rented room who got information that she had run away with these items from the Lodge where she was working.

Bazibu said the suspect was handed over to police for further investigations to take place in allegations of theft.