Woman arrested for killing six-month old child

By Ambrose Musasizi

Police in Rakai district are investigating circumstances under which a mother is accused of allegedly murdering her six-month old daughter.

The woman is a resident of Kiruli village in Kifamba Sub county.

Mr Joseph Kayemba, a resident at Kiruli village said that the woman had always had wrangles with her husband although they would usually solve them.

“That woman has a husband, but the misunderstandings they have had before are normal and we actually wonder how she got the courage to kill her child,” he said.

Although it was alleged that she could be mentally ill, Mr Ben Nuwamanya, the Rakai District Police Commander said: “Such an issue can’t be confirmed through just hearsay. We are instead going to take her to a psychiatric hospital and find out.”