Woman arrested for kidnap

By Ritah Kemigisa

Police in Buyende district eastern Uganda has arrested a woman for allegedly kidnapping a 9 years old girl for ransom.

The suspect identified as Mastula Nangobia resident of Irapa village in Buyende district is alleged to have picked Fatima Nabalanda from Nabiromba primary school claiming that she was taking her to her parents.

It is reported that Nangobi then diverted on her way to Kamuli district and booked a lodge and started calling the victim’s parents demanding for a ransom of shs4m for her release.

The parents of the child allegedly sent the money to the suspect using mobile money and later reported topolice which tracked the number and arrested her.

Now addressing journalists this morning the deputy police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the suspect is currently and is to be charged for kidnap.