Woman chops off husband’s private parts over suspected adultery

By Abubaker Kirunda

A 25-year old woman has been arrested for allegedly cutting off her husband’s private parts over suspected adultery.

The suspect a resident of Namayingo central in Namayingo Town Council is said to have attacked her husband, Joseph Baraza whom she suspected to be having an affair with another woman.

The Namayingo Resident District Commissioner Sylvester Opira said the victim was taken to Mbale hospital after the wife used a knife to half cut the private parts.

He has warned couples against gender-based violence which he says has claimed many lives in Busoga region where cases of intimate partner violence have been on the rise, according to the annual police crime report.