Woman arrested for beating son to death for stealing 10k

By Abubaker Kirunda.

Police in Buwenge Town Council are holding a woman for beating her 14-year old son to death for allegedly stealing Uganda Shillings 10, 000.

The suspect has been identified as Dorcus Joloba a resident of Muguluka east village in Jinja District.

The area LC1 Chairman Fuwa Munyegera says he arrested the suspect and handed her over to police.

The suspect who admitted beating the deceased says her son had become a perpetual thief.

She however said she never intended to kill him but only acted out of anger following numerous complaints about her son from neighbors.

She says she had also received complaints from the school where the boy was studying that he had stolen a mobile phone and money from the matron.

The Kiira north police commander Henry Mugarura confirmed the arrest of the suspect.