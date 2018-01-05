Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to be given a honorary doctorate by MUK

By Ritah Kemigisa:

Makerere University is to award South African anti-apartheid champion, Winnie Mandela with a Honorary Doctor of Laws during its forth coming 68th graduation ceremony.

According to the University’s public relations officer Rita Namisango this follows approval from the University senate and council.

Namisango adds that her name has now been forwarded for inclusion in the 68th graduation booklet.

The 81-year-old veteran politician and ex-wife to former President Nelson Mandela is being recognized for her contribution towards the fight and eventual elimination of apartheid in South Africa.

Makerere will hold its 68th graduation ceremony from Tuesday 16th to Friday 19th January 2018 with a total of 15,172 students expected to graduate .

Out of these, 36 are to graduate with PhDs, 436 with Masters and more than 14,000 with bachelor’s degrees and diplomas.