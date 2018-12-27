Winnie Kiiza defends COSASE tenure extension

By Moses Kyeyune.

With tensions rising within the opposition Forum for Democratic Change over change of leadership in Parliament, Kasese Woman MP Winfred Kiiza says there is no cause for worry.

This comes after the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga recommended the extension of the term of office for the committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises to February 20th 2019.

The committee’s term expires on 13th January.

While leaders at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi have defined the speaker’s decision as over imposing, Winnie Kiiza says otherwise.