Winnie Byanyima warns govt on Besigye, Bobi Wine Rights

By Moses Kyeyune.

Oxfarm International Executive Director, Winnie Byanyima has warned the sitting regime against oppressing the opposition.

Byanyima’s call comes as police increasingly tightens its grip against opposition activities, with the recent crack down targeting former FDC President KiizaBesigye, and Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi.

The latter has seen all his Easter Concerts cancelled by the police, while Besigye has been blocked from addressing any public gathering.

The police has also arrested Mr Kyagulanyi, who is also known as Bobi Wine.

According to Byanyima, the increasing favour of only NRM activities will provoke the masses to rise against what she has described as “an arrogant, out-of-touch, increasingly violent dictatorship.”

The police are yet to explain why Bobi Wine has been arrested.