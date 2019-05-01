Why ‘rebel’ MP’s want Museveni sole candidature nullified

By EPHRAIM KASOZI.

A group of Members of Parliament from the ruling National Resistance Movement has asked the Constitutional Court to nullify President Museveni’s sole candidature for the 2021 elections and beyond citing violation of the Constitution.

On February 19 this year, the Central Executive Committee of NRM sitting at Chobe Safari Lodge in Nwoya District resolved to adopt President Museveni who doubles as the NRM party chairman as the sole candidate for 2012 presidential elections and beyond.

But a group of NRM leaning MPs is seeking for orders declaring the act of NRM CEC inconsistent with various Articles of the Constitution and hence null and void.

They also want court to declare that the current NRM CEC whose tenure runs between July 2015 to June 2020 has no mandate, legitimacy and power to declare Museveni or any other person a sole candidate and or flag bearer for 2012 elections and beyond.

In the petition filed against NRM before the Constitutional Court, eleven MP’s including Theodre Ssekikubo, Monica Amoding are seeking for orders declaring null and void the decision reasoning that it is in contravention of the Constitution.