WHO chief to meet M7 over Ebola

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The World Health Organization Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, is in Uganda to assess the country’s response to the current Ebola outbreak in the Western district of Kasese.

According to the ministry of health senior publicist, Emmanuel Ainebyona says the WHO director general is expected to have a bilateral meeting with president Museveni later today on to discuss about Ebola.

This is the third time, Dr Adhanom is visiting Uganda since the Ebola outbreak was declared in August 2018 in DRC.

He has meanwhile called for cautious optimism because the Ebola situation in DRC has been very unpredictable with up and down trends saying it is not clean until the outbreak in DRC is finished

He however says the area of Mabalako where the Ebola outbreak was first confirmed in August 2018 in DRC is still a hot bed of new infections while the areas of Butembo and Katwa have declined.

