WFP allowed to resume distribution of super cereal

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The government of Uganda has allowed the World food programme (WFP) to resume the distribution of (food) super cereals to meet humanitarian needs from all suppliers apart from Turkey.

In a statement from the Ministry of health, Dr Jane Ruth Acheng says three samples from food samples and patient specimens were found with a broad class of bacteria found in our environment including feces of man and other warm bloodied animals and afflatoxin which causes cancer.

The tests were carried by UNBS, the government analytical laboratory, the ministry of health central public heath laboratory (CPHL), Intertek testing services in Mombasa and South Africa.

Dr Acheng says further tests were also carried out by the Food and Drug authority of the USA.

She however says generally the samples tested did not have heavy metal and pesticides and that the levels of afflatoxins found could not explain the acute symptoms toxicity that was seen in patients in Karamoja.

Aceng meanwhile says investigations are to continue and the results will be released as soon as possible.

The food poisoning in Karamoja region early this year left four people dead and 296 people sick.

Super cereal comprises of maize or wheat which is blended with soya beans fortified with vitamins and minerals processed into flour and is supplied in 25 Kilograms.

