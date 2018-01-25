West Nile MPs shun NRM liberation day celebrations

By Samuel Ssebuliba

As the NRM government prepares to celebrate its 32nd Liberation Day anniversary, members of parliament from West Nile have described it as a mockery to this poverty stricken region.

This year celebrations will take place tomorrow at Boma Grounds in Arua under the theme “Uganda’s liberation a significant contribution to present and future development.

However, the MPs including Obongi County’s Kaps Fungaroo and Ayivu County’s Bernard Atiku says that West-Nile has remained poor despite progress made in other regions and no extra effort has ever been by the NRM to pull it up.

However the minister for the presidency Esther Mbayo says West-Nile Region was so instrumental in the liberation of Uganda especially with the help of the National Rescue Front led by Gen Moses Ali and so it cannot be forgotten.