West Nile MPs decry congestion of schools in refugee camps

By Samuel Ssebuliba & Benjamin Jumbe

Members of Parliament from West Nile region have asked government to urgently support the ailing education situation in refugee camps and host communities.

Currently Uganda is host to close to 1.4 million refugees manly from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo with many being hosted in West Nile districts.

Speaking in parliament yesterday, Obongi Country representative Hassan Kaps Fungaroo said the few available schools are already overcrowded.

The speaker Rebecca Kadaga said that refugee issues have remain unsolved but promised to cause a full debate on this issue.

Meanwhile as part of continued efforts to resettle refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo the UN refugee agency has transferred 30 of the people that were received in Zombo district.

These were last evening transferred to Rhino Camp in Arua district.

Information from the Uganda Red Cross Zombo branch indicates that a meeting with officials from the Office of the Prime Minister in Arua agreed that Zombo district identifies land for resettling refugees and that Local Council leaders sensitize the host community on being receptive to the refugees.

The meeting also urged sub counties along the border in Zombo to be alert on the refugee influx.