We want equitable services, says Tororo North MP

By Moses Kyeyune/

Tororo North MP Annet Nyakecho says that the push for a break away district is based on continued marginalization and the quest for improved services.

Tororo district is divided into two counties, West Budama County and Tororo County.

The cost of public administration continues to strike high, pushing the country into deep debt, to a tune of 41.5 trillion shillings.

Nyakecho however says that given the district’s geographical cover and population size makes the need to split the district is long overdue.