We need Lubowa specialized hospital- Mulago hospital director

By Shamim Nateebwa

The Mulago hospital Executive director Dr. Byarugaba Baterana has asked Ugandans to support the construction of Lubowa hospital project saying it is highly needed in Uganda.

Byarugaba notes that by 2020 cases of Non Communicable Diseases are expected to rise so such plans are timely and are expected to provide early interventions in disease management.

He adds that Lubowa hospital is needed since it will create competition in ensuring medical service delivery which will in the end improve Uganda’s ailing health care system.

Byarugaba meanwhile says the hospital will also attract more tourists in Uganda because they will be assured of getting world class treatment when in Uganda.

Early last month parliament approved assurance of about 1.4 trillion shillings for construction of an international specialized hospital in Lubowa, drawing outrage from the civil society, MPs and the Uganda Medical Association, asking government to instead first refurbish the existing facilities.