We have to pay our own OTT, Kadaga to MPs

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Speaker of Parliament has told members of parliament that taxpayers will not foot their social media tax.

Kadaga has been addressing parliament during the House sitting this afternoon

She says that the contract for MTN to supply over the top taxes has been terminated, to save the taxpayers’ breaking backs.

This is in honor of her promise, made two months ago.

About two months ago, the public went angry on learning that the MPs want their social media tax carried by the taxpayer.