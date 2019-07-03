We have paid all players- FUFA speaks out

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has said it paid all Uganda cranes players and such owes no player any money.

This is after the cranes players boycotted yesterday’s training over unpaid allowances amounting to shs 22M for beating DRC and drawing with Zimbabwe in the ongoing AFCON tournament in Cairo.

In statement released by FUFA this morning, a total of shs 2 billion has been paid to players with each one getting shs 55M as of 2nd July, 2019 with more daily allowances and winning bonuses awaiting to paid to each player on time.

FUFA adds that much as each player signed a code of conduct before being allowed into the camp, it is disappointing that they have opted to renegotiate the terms after qualifying to the round of 16.

They have now asked the players to respect the signed Code of Conduct so that all issues at hand are solved

The cranes have only today and tomorrow to train ahead of the Friday clash with Senegal.