We examine all CSO’s before funding-EU

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The European Union head of section Thomas Tiedemann has revealed that it examines all activities of any civil society organization or country before releasing any funds for them for development.

This comes at a time the president in his latest address to the nation accused some of the development partners of funding illegal activities of some CSOs in the country.

Tiedemann argues that they only offer funding to the organizations who objectives are well stipulated.

He adds that the EU is very bureaucratic and cannot issue out any financial support to any person or organization that seeks to destabilize the peace and economy of any economy.