We don’t fund illegal activities-EU

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Development partners have refuted allegations made by government that they are funding illegal activities of some civil society organizations.

According to the European Union’s Head of section Governance and human rights Thomas Tiedemann, it is unfair for government to criticize the help they extend to CSOs yet they also benefit from their funding.

Tiedemann says the EU supports activities that are implemented in collaboration with government agenda’s.

He says they are not in the business of planting foreign ideas into the operations of these organizations as government alleges.

The European Union response comes at the minister for presidency Esther Mbayoaccused development partners of funding illegal activities of some non-governmental organizations which are a threat to national security.