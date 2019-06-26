We cant take action on UTL – Kadaga

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has ruled that neither Parliament nor the Executive can take action on Uganda Telecom insolvency.

Presiding over the House sitting this afternoon, Kadaga says that the matter remains with a huge legal question if Parliament was to set up a select committee.

Instead, she has asked the government to build on what was recommended by Parliament, among them, fast tracking the overhaul of the national telecom.

The Speaker has also said there is no proof that the recommendations stand or they have ever been acted upon.

Last week, the minister of State for Privatisation Evelyn Anite told Parliament that government had lost control on UTL.