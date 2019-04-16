We are watching Sudan – Foreign Affairs minister Okello Oryem

By Moses Kyeyune.

The minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem says that “Uganda is watching Sudan very closely.”

This is the first official public statement of the authorities in Uganda about developments in Khartoum, since Sudan’s longest serving president Omar all Bashir was ousted by joint pressure of civilian and military forces last week.

Appearing before the House committee on Foreign Affairs to defend the sector’s budget for the next financial year, Oryem said Uganda takes Sudan as an immediate neighbor and added that since transition is very volatile the will of the people needs to be respected by the new government.

Oryem has also urged players in Khartoum to ensure that Sudan should remain intact and that Whatever happens no one should have aspiration or desire for Sudan to break up.