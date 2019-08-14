We are open for business, says South Sudan

By Juliet Nalwooga.

South Sudan’s Minister of trade and commerce, Dr Abraham Maliet has revealed that the country’s borders are safe and openfor free trade

This comes months after some Ugandan traders pulled out of the country following losses incurred during the fighting in 2013.

Addressing a news conference in Kampala, Dr Maliet noted that they are now part of the great lakes business triangle with an open market of over 20 million people so they cannot be locked away

The news conference is part of efforts by both Uganda and South Sudan to raise awareness about the investment opportunities available in West Nile and Northern Ugandan.