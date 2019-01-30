We are not in bed with NRM says UPC

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Opposition Uganda People’s Congress party has rubbished claims that it is in alliance with the ruling NRM party.

Yesterday the FDC party Secretary General Nandala Mafabi called for a constitutional interpretation of the relation between the two parties.

Mafabi claimed that some of the UPC members while in parliament sit in the independent and NRM sections which is contrary to the rules of procedure.

Speaking to KFM, the UPC national chairman Lawrence Okae describes the claims as baseless and sinister adding that they engage with all political parties in the country, NRM inclusive.