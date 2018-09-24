Water ministry to study cost of water

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Water and Environment minister Sam Cheptor is says they are yet to explore the possibility of reducing the cost of water in the country.

According to government a 20 liter jerrycan of water is supposed to cost Shs 50 but Ugandans in various areas are buying it at a minimum of Shs 200 while in others it goes for as much Shs 1000.

Cheptoris says it is unfortunate Ugandans are paying more for the water yet the water agents are buying at just Shs 25 from the National Water and Sewerage Corporation.

He adds that the study on whether or not to reduce the cost of water to industries as directed by the president is underway.