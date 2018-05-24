Waragi kills 18 in Moroto

By Steven Ariong.

At least 18 people have died after consuming crude waragi in Kosiroi mining site in Tapac Sub County in Moroto district. Local authorities have said.

The locals told daily monitor on Tuesday that the local potent gin, parked in caveras is being transported to the mining site by drivers supplying Tororo cement with marble stone.

Mr. Peter Lobot the LC3 chairperson of Tapac Sub County said the people died since the beginning of January this year.

He said their effort to fight alcohol consumption is being undermined by the arrogant drivers of the trucks that supply Tororo cement with marble stone.

He said the drivers take alcohol in boxes to distribute to the miners as a sign of appreciation and appealed government for intervention.

“They are very rude to us leaders in the sub county when we try to stop them we need the government upper hand so that we save the lives of the local people,” he said.

Mr. Elijah Omiat an elder and the sub county secretary of defence said every day drivers of Tororo supply people with alcohol.

Ms. Stephano Adupa the district LCV women councilor for Tapac Sub County accused some top district officials for supporting bad behaviors of Tororo cement.

“We have a problem some of our top district officials get gifts from Tororo cement including free cement and this has made Tororo authority even failed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the people of Tapac sub county and the district at large,” he said.

Ms. Adupa however, didn’t name those leaders who get free cement from Tororo cement.

Mr. David Omido the manager in charge of Logistic in Tororo cement promised to investigate the matter saying Tororo cement does not encouraging drivers to supply alcohol to the miners.

Mr. Rewis Ilukol the district health director Moroto district confirmed alcohol has killed people in Moroto saying affirmative action was needed to address the situation.

“We are facing a serious challenge to stop alcohol consumption in Moroto district particularly, people take alcohol especially that one in the sachet like tea,” he said.

According to Mr. Ilukol a big number of people especially youth have been deformed by alcohol in the district.

The Mt. Moroto regional police Commander Mr. Richard Aruk Maruk also confirmed police get reports of people dying of alcohol.

He said from 2013 to 2016, about 70 people died due to alcohol consumption in the two districts of Moroto and Amudat.

“It’s in our record the number of people who have died after consuming alcohol it’s marching with the medical report,” he said.

According to Mr. Aruk although police have tried to contain the over flow of crude waragi in the region by arresting and prosecuting the dealers also pour the impounded waragi, the main challenge remains on the sachet one which he said people pockets it as they drink.

According to Mr. Aruk although police have tried to contain the overflow of crude warragi in the region by arresting and prosecuting the dealers also pour the impounded warragi, the main challenge remains on the sachet one which he said people pockets them as they drink.