Vendors want Wandegeya market leadership dissolved

By Prossy Kisakye

Kampala Capital City Authority lord councilors, during a council chaired by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago have recommended that the Wandegeya market leadership under Jonathan Gitta be dissolved immediately.

This followed petition to the lord mayor from market vendors led by a one Mawejje Mutesasira that indicated several vendors who are opposed to Giita’s leadership had received numerous death threats from people suspected to be his supporters.

In the petition, the market vendors also want KCCA to remove the interim leadership of Gitta that was supposed to last 6 months to pave way for election of new leadership.

KCCA’s Acting deputy executive director Mr. Samuel Sserunkuma agreed with councilors and said that the authority would send a team to Wandegeya market to investigate the matter and also appoint another interim committee as they await the passing of the Kampala market ordinance.