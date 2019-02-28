Wakiso and Kampala districts top in UACE as rural schools perform poorly

By Damali Mukhaye.

Wakiso and Kampala district have topped again in the performance registered in the Uganda advanced certificate of education results as most rural districts continue to perform poorly.

According to the results, Wakisois leading with 9193 students passing with 3 principle passes followed by Kampala with 5400 and Mukono with 3473.

Other districts that have also performed well include Masaka, Jinja, Buikwe and Mbarara.

Meanwhile Nakapitipit has not got any candidate with 3 principle passes while Pakwach, Omoro, Katakwi and Buvuma have got less than 5 candidates with 3 principal passes.

The districts that performed poorly are the same district that also performed poorly in the Uganda certificate of education and primary leaving examination.

