Visit Namugongo even after martyr’s day

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Ugandans and Christians from across the world have been asked to continue visiting Namugongo Catholic and Anglican martyr’s shrines even after the June 3rd celebrations.

According to the state minister for tourism Godfrey Kiwanda, this is the only way through which faith based tourism can be further promoted.

Kiwanda says much as June 3rdis the climax of the Martyrs day celebrations, it is equally important that tourists continue visiting the shrines throughout the year.

He says Uganda has for long been painted with a lot of negativities and the martyrs can be used as a marketing tool to promote the beauty of Uganda.

Kiwanda however says the tourism ministry cannot do this alone thus calling upon everyone irrespective of what they do to promote Uganda’s tourism.