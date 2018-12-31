Vipers sack head coach Javier Martinez Espinoza

Uganda Premier League champions, Vipers Sc via the club’s social media profiles shortly after their draw with Tooro United on Saturday evening fired their Head coach, Javier Martinez Espinosa barely five months at the helm of the club after replacing Miguel Da Costa earlier this year.

The club management in the posts thanked the Mexican tactician for the services rendered to the club and also said they would make major announcements on the new technical team in the next 24 hours.

According to the statement The reason for firing Mr Espinosa is aimed restructuring aimed at helping Vipers achieve its desired objectives at both local and international level.