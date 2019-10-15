Villages cut off by flash floods in Lira

By Patrick Ebong



Several communities in Lira Sub-county have been cut off as a major access road in the area remained flooded following heavy rain that battered Lira District in recent days.

Businesses at Omodo market are also flooded while Ogwal Achonga road has been submerged by floodwater cutting of Lira Sub-county from the rest of the entire district.

Locals say the torrential rain has affected children’s learning as many pupils are unable to wade through Omodo flooded swamp.

One now has to pay between Shs1000 and Shs2000 to be carried on shoulders to cross the flooded section of the road.

Residents say their elected leaders are doing nothing to save the situation. Because of frustration, they now want to hold a peaceful demonstration in Lira Town over the impassable state of the road.

The over 150 residents led by a one James Justine Olwa have petitioned the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola requesting for permission to allow them hold a peaceful demonstration.

Mr Olwa, said most children from Anai Ober, Anai Okii, Ongica B, and Elwa villages in Lira Sub-county are stuck at home and are unable to go to school.

The learners, he said, are no longer going to schools in Lira Municipality since they cannot manage to cross the flooded road for fear of drowning.

“Omodo market is the only market serving the communities of Ojwina and the surrounding villages and therefore, when the road is blocked, the communities are derived of their source of livelihoods and opportunities to trade,” he said.

Ojwina Division chairman, Mr Emmanuel Ebong Opeto, gives a ray of hope saying he is optimistic that the road will be worked on soon since he has already raised the matter with Lira Municipal Council.