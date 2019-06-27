Victims of Bududa landslides to be relocated in 4 months

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Victims of the recent landslide that hit Bududa district will be relocated to Bulambuli resettlement area during the second phase of relocation which is anticipated in four months.

The landslides that hit the area early this month least at least five people dead with hundreds displaced after their houses were destroyed.

The Head of communication at the office of the Prime Minister Julius Mucunguzi tells kfm that the victims of the recent landslides are currently staying in temporary homes as they await the relocation of the next batch of people.

Mucunguzi however says only the most vulnerable people will be relocated in the second phase after assessment because they are currently constructing only 140 houses.

In the first phase, 101 houses were built in Bulambuli out of the planned 900 houses.