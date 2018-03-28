Veteran journalist Rev Bakka further remanded

By Ruth Anderah.

Veteran journalist Rev.Isaac Bakka has further been remanded to Luzira upper prison as police continues to investigate the treason case against him.

68 year old Bakka, a freelance Tele -journalist working with BTN and Nile FM in Gulu has been sent back by Nakawa Magistrates court.

He is alleged to have been kidnapped in January this year at a taxi stage in Mukono by unknown people.

However after a long search by his family members, friends and intervention of parliament, security agencies later admitted to having picked up Bakka and stealthily took him to Nakawa court where he was charged with treason and remanded him to Luzira prison.

Today Bakka alongside his 3 co- accused have appeared before chief magistrate Jamson Karemani for mention of this case but state prosecutor Ann Ntimba has informed court that police inquiries into the case are still-going.

The case has now been adjourned to the April 11th 2018.

Prosecution states that Bakka connived with a one Godfrey Asea, George Ngungu and Innocent Mawe to contrive a plot to overthrow the government of Uganda between January 2017 and January 2018 within various districts in Uganda and in other countries such as Kenya and South Sudan.

That the group expressed this plot through making utterances , acquisition of firearms, recruitment of individuals into armed forces and renting of apartments.