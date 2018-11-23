Vendor sentenced to three weeks imprisonment for shouting in public

By Ruth Anderah.

26 year old vendor has been convicted and sentenced to three weeks imprisonment for shouting in public.

Fahad Gotto charged with engaging in disorderly behavior before City Hall grade one magistrate Patrick Talisuna and pleaded guilty.

Prosecution states that on 21st November 2018 at Wilson Street in Kampala Central division did engage in disorderly behavior by causing obstruction and shouting which disturbed public peace.

The magistrate ruled that the three weeks imprisonment handed to him will be enough for him to reform and deter other would be offenders from committing the same offense.