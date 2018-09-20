Vatican Confirms Pope Francis’ second Visit to Uganda

By Ruth Naderah.

The Holy Catholic Father Pope Francis will re-visit Uganda next year in July.

The Pope accepted the invite extended to him by a bloc of African Catholic bishops, the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) which will converge in Uganda to celebrate fiftieth anniversary.

Episcopal Conference (UEC), confirming the receipt of SECAM’s letter and also forwarding a written reply of Pope’s acceptance.

“Yes we have a letter from Vatican confirming to us that the holy Pope will be with us next year,” an official of Episcopal Conference who wished to be anonymous said.

The Media understands that upon receiving a response from Vatican, the catholic leadership in Uganda has written to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni notifying him of the Pope’s second visit and the details of the event.

“State House has already received this letter,” added an official.

However, we couldn’t confirm if the President has personally read it.

We have also learnt that the Catholic leadership will at a later time meet President Museveni over this matter.

SECAM was born out of the will of young African Bishops during the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965).

The Theme of this event is “Church, Family of God in Africa, Celebrate your Jubilee! Proclaim, Meet and Welcome Christ your Savior.”

No top official of the Episcopal Conference was willing to speak on this development when reached.