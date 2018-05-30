VAT on Bibles and Qur’ans scrapped

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Yesterday Parliament finally passed the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

According to this bill VAT on Bibles and Qur’ans, Movie production, goods and services to specified strategic Investments have been scrapped.

According to the state minister for finance David Bahati bible and Quran exemption from VAT was based on ground that all Bibles and Qur’ans which are used in the Country are imported into Uganda as donations.

Meanwhile he said that exemption on movie production is intended to promote production of movies in Uganda which has other benefits such as employment