UWA scraps off viewing fees for Sempaya hot springs

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

The Uganda wildlife Authority (UWA) has scrapped off fees for viewing Sempaya hot springs in Semuliki National park in order to attract more tourists.

The authority’s public relations officer Bashir Hangi the says the move will now make it easier for both locals and foreigners to enjoy the experience at the hot springs.

Earlier, a Ugandan and an east African would pay Shs 10,000 to view the hot springs and Shs 15,000 as entrance fee.

With the new announcement, tourists will only park entrance fees.