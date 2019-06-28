UTL saga: pensioners support Anite in removing UTL administrator

BY FRANKLIN DRAKU.

Members of Uganda Communications Employees Contributory Pension Scheme have joined the state minister of investment, Evelyn Anite in admonishing the administrator of the UTL and said they have lost confidence in the management of the administrator and are moving to the court.

Anite on Tuesday wrote to the Attorney General, terminating the services of Twebaze Bemanya and directed that a court order be sought to secure an order for change of the administrator.

It is however not clear if the Attorney General William Byaruhanga, has responded to the directive and gone to secure the order.

The former employees accused the company of deliberately refusing to pay their pensions arrears, amounting to Shs 14.8 billion They also said their attempts to meet the administrator to resolve their issues have been met with resistance.