UTB ready to work with Uganda airlines

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Uganda Tourism Board is optimistic that the revival of Uganda Airlines will greatly boost the sector.

Two of the four commissioned Bombardier CRJ900 air crafts landed at Entebbe International Airport yesterday as part of the much anticipated plan for the revival of Uganda Airlines.

The aircraft, that carry Uganda’s national flag on the wingtip, are expected to significantly boost the countries trade on the global market and also facilitate travel across the continent.

Speaking to KFM, the board’s Chief Executive Officer, Lilly Ajarova said the arrival of the bombardiers and revival of Uganda Airlines is a step closer to UTB’s goal of marketing destination Uganda.

