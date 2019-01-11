UTB gets new boss

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The minister of Tourism wildlife and Antiquities Prof Ephraim Kamuntu has appointed Lilly Ajarova as the new chief executive officer of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

Her appointment was announced by the minister of state for Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities Godfrey Kiwanda.

Ajarova, who has been the executive director of the Chimpanzee Sanctuary and Wildlife Conservation Trust, replaces Stephen Asiimwe who recently resigned to pursue further studies.

She is to be deputized by Ochieng Bradford, the Director Corporate Affairs at Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority, replacing John Ssempebwa.

Unveiling the two at the ministry’s headquarters yesterday, minister Kiwanda tasked them to work towards increasing the number of tourists visiting the country to 4 M by the year 2020 from the current about 2 M arrivals