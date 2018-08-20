Usuk County Mp dismisses reports that Bobi wine is in critical condition

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Usuk County Mp Peter Ogwang who is also a parliament commissioner has dismissed reports that Kyadondo East Mp Robert Kyagulanyi is in critical condition

This follows his courtesy visit to the detained colleague together with other legislators including ArinaitweRwakajara, and Doreen Amule the chairperson of committee on Defence and Internal Affairs last evening.

Speaking to Kfm after the visit Ogwang said Kyagulanyi is in stable condition and was able to receive and talk to them well.

He says Kyagulanyi complained to them about his kidney and pain on his hip, but confirmed that the doctors are to do a scan to ascertain the exact problem, appealing to the general public to desist from spreading alarming propaganda and false information about his health

Sound OgwangBobi stable

The UPDF spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire in a tweet confirmed the visit of the legislators and said that there was no need to worry.