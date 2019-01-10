Use the time we have to create legacy- Oulanyah

By Moses Kyeyune.

The deputy Speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah has asked MPs to brace themselves for the 2021 elections.

Presiding over the House sitting last evening, Oulanyah has said that there is no time left for the MPs to make an impact in the lives of the people they represent, other than the two years leading to the next poll.

Without mincing words, the deputy speaker says that they have only two State of the Nation addresses left.

According to the deputy speaker, there are many bills and public petitions are yet to be handled, in the face of a fast shrinking time frame.