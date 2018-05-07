Usafi investigations widen

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Police together with its sister security agencies have now widened the investigations on the Usafi Mosque raid from the Magara murder case.

Addressing journalists together with the UPDF, the deputy police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said the investigations now relate to terrorism, human trafficking, defilement and sexual violence.

The defense Onyango says some of the over 36 arrested suspects have recorded statements admitting to have participated in defiling some of the rescued children, trafficked and sexually assaulted some.

He meanwhile adds that the number of those rescued increased from 112 to now 154 after another operation with its sister security agencies was carried out.

Out of these 28 are women, 63 girls and 63 boys with ages ranging from days to 50 years.