US wants kidnappers arrested and prosecuted

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The US government is demanding for the arrest and prosecution of the kidnappers who had abducted American tourist Kimberly Sue and her Ugandan tour guide Jean Paul while in Queen Elizabeth National park.

Appearing on the KFM hot seat last night, the US Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac said subjecting the kidnappers to the law would be the only way government of Uganda can be held accountable to its people.

The US president Donald Trump has since in a tweet message also demanded that the Ugandan government finds the kidnappers and bring them to justice openly and quickly.

Malac meanwhile said the US government did not pay the shs 1.8 billion as ransom to the kidnappers dismissing circulating media reports.

