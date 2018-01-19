US still respect Uganda’s culture despite Trump’s ‘ShitHole’ Countries comments

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The US ambassador to Uganda Debra Malac has emphasized the continued respect towards Uganda’s value and history.

These have been revealed in meeting held between her and the foreign Affairs, Hon Sam Kutesa.

Ambassador Malac said that United States will continued to have respect for the long and shared history between the United States and Africa

The two discussed regional and bilateral issues related to peace, security and development as well as a number of on-going activities.

Her commitment come at the time when Africa is alarmed by inhuman language used by the US president Donald Trump towards Africa.