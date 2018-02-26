US national remanded to Kigo prison

By Ruth Anderah.

An American national Paul Rogers Mathias who was recently arrested at Entebbe International Airport and remanded to Kigo prison on charges for unlawfully possessing a fire arm and domestic violence has this morning re-appeared before the Entebbe Chief Magistrates court for purposes of presenting his bail application .

On Friday last week , Paul Rogers denied the 3 counts pressed against him including being in possession of a pistol and 165 rounds of live ammunition without a valid firearm licence.

Paul was further charged with one count of physically assaulting his wife Lillian Kaitesi on January the 2018 from their home in Mawanyi.

He also pleaded not guilty to this offense before Grade one magistrate Mastullah Mulondo and was then remanded to Kigo prison until the 2nd /March for hearing .

Paul is being represented by renowned Human rights lawyer Ladislous Rwakafuuzi.