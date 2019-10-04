US Embassy rolls out training program for women in business

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The US Embassy has today rolled out a training program for women entrepreneurs across the country.

270 successful applicants were shortlisted for a 3-month online course by the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs from the districts of Moroto, Kitgum, Kampala, Omoro and Nwoya.

The Academy of Women Entrepreneurs, came into effect after the white house announced the launch of the women’s development and prosperity initiative in February 2019.

The US ambassador to Uganda Deborah Ruth Malac Says they hope to see a healthy global economy, with women prospering in the work force.

In 2014, the global entrepreneurship monitor reported that female Ugandan entrepreneurs outnumbered their male counterparts and that Uganda’s average entrepreneur is a young woman with at least secondary school education.