US dismisses claims of political support to Uganda

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The US ambassador to Uganda her Excellency Deborah Malac has dismissed claims that they fund and support some political parties in Uganda

In an interview with KFM Deborah Malac maintained that the US does not engage in partisan politics and that they stand for a transparent, predictable electoral processin which all voices are heard and respected.

The remarks come at a backdrop of public claims and allegations that political pressure groups like people power championed by kyandondo legislator Robert Kyagulanyi among other political groups are funded by international powers

The national general poll in 2021 is just a year away.