US court convicts Sam Kutesa accomplice

By Moses Kyeyune.

A US court has convicted Patrick Ho Chi Ping, the man accused of compromising Uganda’s Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Prosecution convinced the court on Wednesday that Ho Chi Ping, aged 69 bribed Kutesa with $500, 000 (Shs1.8 billion), with bribery, according to The Straits Times.

The convict allegedly offered the bribe, and gifts to President Museveni, to secure support for China Energy Fund Committee, a Shanghai-based rising star of China’s energy industry.

He is said to have wired the bribe from a Hong Kong account of the energy NGO to Deutsche Bank based in New York.

The ministry of Foreign Affairs has in the past come out to defend MrKutesa over the bribery claims.